Tinie Tempah
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Five Minutes With: Tinie Tempah

Rapper Tinie Tempah talks to Matthew Stadlen about how he makes his music, whether some of his lyrics are sexist, the thrill of performing and how he got his name.

More from Five Minutes With...

  • 08 Jan 2011
Go to next video: Five Minutes With: Tony Parsons