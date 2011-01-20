Media player
Peter Weir's new film tells story of wartime escape from Siberia
The story of seven men imprisoned in Siberia and their escape in 1941 from a forced labour camp and subsequent 4,500 mile trek to freedom is the subject of Peter Weir's latest film, The Way Back.
Doubt has been cast on the veracity of the book that inspired the picture.
Tom Brook reports.
20 Jan 2011
