Sir Richard Eyre
Video

Five Minutes With: Sir Richard Eyre

Director Sir Richard Eyre talks to Matthew Stadlen about the differences between working in film and theatre, the best and worst qualities in actors, the importance of morality in art and the enduring appeal of Shakespeare.

  • 29 Jan 2011
