Hepworth Museum in Wakefield
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sir David Chipperfield to receive architecture award

Sir David Chipperfield is to receive the prestigious Gold Medal from the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Sir David has created many acclaimed buildings across the world but is not well known in the UK.

The BBC's arts editor Will Gompertz reports.

  • 08 Feb 2011
Go to next video: The world's most famous architect?