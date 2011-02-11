Ballet Boyz
Video

Original Ballet Boyz recruit nine new talanted recruits

The original Ballet Boyz, Michael Nunn and Billy Trevitt joined BBC Breakfast to talk about their new show The Talent in which they take a back seat.

The two experts have recruited nine young male dancers for their new show and one of them, Taylor Benjamin, joined them on the sofa.

