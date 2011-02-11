Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Original Ballet Boyz recruit nine new talanted recruits
The original Ballet Boyz, Michael Nunn and Billy Trevitt joined BBC Breakfast to talk about their new show The Talent in which they take a back seat.
The two experts have recruited nine young male dancers for their new show and one of them, Taylor Benjamin, joined them on the sofa.
-
11 Feb 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-12433417/original-ballet-boyz-recruit-nine-new-talanted-recruitsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window