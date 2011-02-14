Media player
A brush with the secret world of MI6 spies
It operates in the shadowy world of secret agents and subterfuge.
But the intelligence service, MI6, has decided to open its doors to an artist - something its never done before.
James Hart Dyke has captured some of MI6's top secret work on canvas to help mark its centenary.
An exhibition is about to open, but of course, the details are still shrouded in mystery.
BBC Arts Editor, Will Gompertz has been investigating.
14 Feb 2011
