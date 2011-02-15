Video

With the National Theatre staging an adaption of Frankenstein directed by Danny Boyle, attention is being turned once more on the cult horror novel, which continues to inspire artists.

Remarkably, it was Mary Shelley's first novel - and she was only 18 years old when she wrote it.

Will Gompertz went to the Bodleian Library in Oxford to meet Stephen Hebron, curator of the exhibition Shelley's Ghost to hear the remarkable story about how Frankenstein was written.