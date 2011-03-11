Video

BBC One's popular drama series Waking The Dead returns for its ninth and final series.

Detective Superintendent Boyd is back leading the Met's Cold Case Unit investigating more unsolved crimes with his team.

Feathers are ruffled when the team take on a new senior officer.

Wil Johnson, who plays Detective Sergeant Spencer Jordan and Series Producer Colin Wratten spoke to BBC Breakfast about the twists and turns of the last series.

The first episode goes out at 9pm, BBC1, on Sunday, 13 March.