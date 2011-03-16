Media player
British designed light bulb scoops international prize
The winner of one of the world's most prestigious design competitions is a sculpted, low-energy light bulb created by a British designer and praised for bringing "a measure of delight to an everyday product".
The Plumen bulb uses 80 per cent less energy and lasts eight times longer than a traditional one.
Will Gompertz reports.
16 Mar 2011
