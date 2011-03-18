Media player
Doctor Who's Matt Smith on his latest role
Doctor Who star Matt Smith talks about his latest role playing Christopher Isherwood, the acclaimed author of stories including A Single Man and Goodbye to Berlin which was adapted into the musical Cabaret.
The drama called Christopher and His Kind follows the novelist's real-life experiences as he explores the city of Berlin.
Lizo Mzimba has been talking to Matt Smith about his latest part.
18 Mar 2011
