Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Girls' friendships at primary school can be destructive
When you're growing up, school friends are an important part of your world. But for young girls friendship can be a minefield. A University of London professor, Rosalyn George, followed one group of girls as they made the move to secondary school and found that their friendships could be manipulative and destructive.
-
23 Mar 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-12836019/girls-friendships-at-primary-school-can-be-destructiveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window