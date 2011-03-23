Girl's friendship
When you're growing up, school friends are an important part of your world. But for young girls friendship can be a minefield. A University of London professor, Rosalyn George, followed one group of girls as they made the move to secondary school and found that their friendships could be manipulative and destructive.

  • 23 Mar 2011