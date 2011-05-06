Capturing Picasso in Virginia

Video

The famed Musee Picasso in the heart of Paris, and home of the personal collection of Pablo Picasso, has closed for a three-year renovation.

And where is all the art? Forget New York or Chicago, some of Picasso's most highly regarded works have gone to the heart of Virginia.

In this First Person account, the director of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Alex Nyerges explains how he brought Picasso to Richmond, and why he's giving big city museums a run for their money.