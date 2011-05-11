Media player
British rocker Rod Stewart has signed a two year Las Vegas residency deal that will see him return to The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace. The 66-year-old will perform a minimum of 18 concerts and promises to play the fans' favourites including Maggie May and You Wear It Well.
11 May 2011
