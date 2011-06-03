Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Senna's intense Formula 1 rivalry on film
The true story of Brazilian Formula 1 racing driver Ayrton Senna, who was killed after crashing at the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola in 1994 has been explored in a new film.
The director of Senna, Asif Kapadia and Sid Watkins, former Formula 1 safety and medical delegate, told BBC Breakfast about the racing car driver's fierce rivalry.
Senna clips courtesy of Universal Pictures
-
03 Jun 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window