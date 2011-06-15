Geraldine James
Geraldine James on her role in The Seagull

Geraldine is starring alongside Roger Lloyd Pack, in a brand new translation of the classic Chekhov play The Seagull. She plays the much coveted role of Irina Arkadina, a fading actress.

It is the first time that this version has been performed in Europe without all of the original censor's cuts.

  • 15 Jun 2011