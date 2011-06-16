Media player
Ryan and Tatum O'Neal open up on family feud
American actress Tatum O'Neal talked about her on screen reconciliation with her father, former Hollywood actor Ryan O'Neal.
The pair have not spoken for 20 years but agreed to make a documentary following their attempts to repair their bond.
Tatum famously battled an addiction with drugs, she spoke candidly about why she wanted to do the project.
16 Jun 2011
