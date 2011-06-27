Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chris Brown wins four BET awards
R&B star Chris Brown has won four awards including the viewers' choice prize and video of the year at the BET awards in Los Angeles.
The 22-year-old, who released his fourth album in March, also won male R&B artist and shared the best collaboration prize with Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne.
The awards also saw Will Smith's children Jaden and Willow Smith tying for the young stars award, and Bruno Mars performing a duet with Alicia Keys.
-
27 Jun 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window