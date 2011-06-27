Chris Brown wins four BET awards

Video

R&B star Chris Brown has won four awards including the viewers' choice prize and video of the year at the BET awards in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old, who released his fourth album in March, also won male R&B artist and shared the best collaboration prize with Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne.

The awards also saw Will Smith's children Jaden and Willow Smith tying for the young stars award, and Bruno Mars performing a duet with Alicia Keys.