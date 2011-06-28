The Queen and Annie Lennox
Former Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox honoured by the Queen

Former Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox has been awarded with an OBE by the Queen.

Lennox was honoured for her work fighting Aids and poverty in Africa in an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The 56 year-old described the experience as 'magical'.

