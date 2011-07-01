Guy Chambers and Rufus Wainwright
Video

Guy Chambers and Rufus Wainwright write a ballad

How do you write a pop ballad?

Canadian singer Rufus Wainwright joined chart-topping songwriter Guy Chambers in his studio to unravel the secrets of songwriting.

The three-part series Secrets of the Pop Song begins on BBC Two on Saturday 2 July at 2145 BST.

