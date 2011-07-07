Harry Potter stars through the years

Video

With the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two, the boy wizard's miraculous tale reaches its climax on the big screen.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have been starring in the films for the past 10 years, a period which has seen them grow from children to adults.

All the stars are expected to attend the premiere of the final film in London on Thursday evening.

BBC News dipped into the archives from the past decade to see how the stars have changed during their time on the red carpet.