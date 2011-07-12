Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The father of Manga: original cartoons on show and other art news
The "God" of Japanese manga goes on display plus a summary of other arts stories from around the world.
-
12 Jul 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-14129062/the-father-of-manga-original-cartoons-on-show-and-other-art-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window