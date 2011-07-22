Media player
Lucian Freud muse reflects on work with artist
Realist painter Lucian Freud, one of Britain's most distinguished and highly regarded artists, has died aged 88.
Sue Tilley, who posed for the nude painting Benefits Supervisor Sleeping, spoke to BBC Breakfast about her experiences with the artist.
22 Jul 2011
