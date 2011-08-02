Media player
'Dreams made, hearts broken' at Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Edinburgh's annual Festival Fringe begins in August, showcasing hundreds of comedians and other artists for three weeks at venues around the Scottish capital.
Comedians Russell Kane and Roisin Conaty, who both won awards at last year's Fringe, joined BBC Breakfast to talk about the pitfalls of performing at the world's largest arts festival.
