Before his death in 2003, Saddam Hussein's eldest son Uday led a notoriously decadent and violent lifestyle and looked set to succeed his father as ruler of Iraq.

Now he is the subject of new film The Devil's Double, which explores Uday's relationship with Latif Yahia, the man who was forced to undertake plastic surgery and become his body double.

Talking Movies' Tom Brook spoke to British actor Dominic Cooper, whose dual performance in the film as both Uday and Latif is already earning him accolades.

