Edinburgh's Festival Fringe kicks off
Edinburgh's annual Festival Fringe begins on Friday, showcasing thousands of comedians and other artists for three weeks at venues around the Scottish capital.
Since 1959, the Fringe has welcomed unknown acts and established entertainers from the worlds of theatre, comedy and dance to become the largest arts festival in the world.
David Sillito reports.
05 Aug 2011
