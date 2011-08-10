Dan Snow and Sian Williams
Video

Presenter Dan Snow on tackling a looter during the London riots

TV historian Dan Snow has told how he caught and sat on a looter who ran past him carrying armfuls of shoes.

He said he saw gangs of people breaking the windows of the pub near his London flat and went out to see what was happening.

He was speaking outside Dover Castle with presenter Sian Williams ahead of their new series National Treasures Live.

