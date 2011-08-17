Terry Deary
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Horrible Histories author: 'I don't like historians'

Terry Deary, author of the Horrible Histories series, which has sold more than 25 million copies, has admitted that he dislikes historians.

The children's author who has inspired schoolchildren to learn more about history says historians are "devious" and "re-invent history".

After writing more than 200 children's books, the writer is about to take on some new challenges including a run along Hadrian's Wall.

  • 17 Aug 2011
Go to next video: Entertainment Headlines