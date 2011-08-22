Media player
Video
Turning bestseller Chocolat into a ballet
A rapidly rising star in the world of ballet, teenager Andrew McNicol, is taking on his biggest challenge yet: choreographing the National Youth Ballet's production of Chocolat.
Take a look at the first rehearsals for the ballet version of Joanne Harris's famous novel.
National Youth Ballet will be performing at the EM Forster Theatre, Tonbridge, Kent from 25-27 August with a gala night at Sadler's Wells, London, on 11 September.
22 Aug 2011
