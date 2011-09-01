X Factor winner Matt Cardle is set to release his latest single, Run For Your Life, which was written by Gary Barlow.

The singer said he could "really relate" to the song, which he admitted was a little melancholy.

He said: "It's about not being good enough for the person you're with and not being able to give enough.

"I've actually been trying to write that kind of song for a long time. It's putting yourself down in a clever way."

Run For Your Life courtesy of Columbia Records