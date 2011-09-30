File photo, the Phantom, played by Ramin Karimloo, right, performs a scene with Christine, played by Sierra Boggess
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Phantom of the Opera celebrates 25th anniversary

The Phantom of the Opera is celebrating 25 years on the stage with a special show at Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 2 October.

The musical has taken more money at box offices around the world than any other production.

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber says he never predicted it would be such a success.

Tim Muffett met the composer at the theatre where it all began.

  • 30 Sep 2011
Go to next video: Entertainment Headlines