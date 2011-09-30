Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Phantom of the Opera celebrates 25th anniversary
The Phantom of the Opera is celebrating 25 years on the stage with a special show at Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 2 October.
The musical has taken more money at box offices around the world than any other production.
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber says he never predicted it would be such a success.
Tim Muffett met the composer at the theatre where it all began.
-
30 Sep 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-15123616/phantom-of-the-opera-celebrates-25th-anniversaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window