Kylie gets honorary doctorate at Anglia Ruskin University
Pop princess Kylie Minogue has received an honorary doctorate from a university with campuses in Essex and Cambridgeshire.
The 43-year-old collected an honorary Doctorate of Health Sciences from Anglia Ruskin University at a ceremony in Chelmsford.
It has been awarded in recognition of her work promoting breast cancer awareness after battling the disease.
Helen Fawkes reports.
05 Oct 2011
