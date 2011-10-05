Kylie Minogue
Kylie gets honorary doctorate at Anglia Ruskin University

Pop princess Kylie Minogue has received an honorary doctorate from a university with campuses in Essex and Cambridgeshire.

The 43-year-old collected an honorary Doctorate of Health Sciences from Anglia Ruskin University at a ceremony in Chelmsford.

It has been awarded in recognition of her work promoting breast cancer awareness after battling the disease.

Helen Fawkes reports.

