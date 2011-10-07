Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bono sings for Desmond Tutu's 80th birthday
U2 frontman Bono has attended Archbishop Desmond Tutu's 80th birthday celebrations in South Africa.
Bono performed a version of Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.
-
07 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window