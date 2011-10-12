Media player
Bruce Forsyth receives knighthood
Sir Bruce Forsyth has been knighted by the Queen for services to entertainment and charity.
His career has spanned almost 70 years and he is now best known as the host of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One.
Footage courtesy of British Ceremonial Arts.
12 Oct 2011
