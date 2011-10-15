Coronation Street's Betty Driver dies

Media player
Coronation Street actress Betty Driver has died at the age of 91, a spokeswoman says.
Driver joined the ITV soap in 1969 as barmaid Betty Turpin. She was initially employed on a three-month contract but stayed with the show for 42 years.
She is said to have "died peacefully in hospital" early on Saturday morning.
Coronation Street footage courtesy of ITV Productions
15 Oct 2011
These are external links and will open in a new window