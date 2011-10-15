Betty Driver
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronation Street's Betty Driver dies

Coronation Street actress Betty Driver has died at the age of 91, a spokeswoman says.

Driver joined the ITV soap in 1969 as barmaid Betty Turpin. She was initially employed on a three-month contract but stayed with the show for 42 years.

She is said to have "died peacefully in hospital" early on Saturday morning.

Coronation Street footage courtesy of ITV Productions

  • 15 Oct 2011