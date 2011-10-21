Billl Bailey
Bill Bailey reworks Gary Numan's Cars

Bill Bailey pokes fun at Nick Clegg, the Pope and Simon Cowell in his stand up show Dandelion Mind.

But the comedian told BBC Breakfast that singer James Blunt stood out as an easy target for comedy.

His show, which is about to tour the UK, mixes musical re-workings with observations on contemporary life.

