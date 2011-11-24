Media player
London 2012: BBC titles for the Beijing 2008 Olympics
As it is announced that Elbow will record the BBC's soundtrack for the London 2012 Olympics, a look back at the opening titles from previous Games.
The 2008 Summer Olympic Games took place in the Chinese capital Beijing.
The BBC's opening title sequence for coverage of the event used animation and music specially produced by Jamie Hewlett and Damon Albarn.
24 Nov 2011
