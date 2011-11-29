The Osmond Brothers
The Osmond Brothers set for final UK tour

The Osmond Brothers have announced they are coming together for a final UK tour.

Wayne, Merrill, Jay and Jimmy Osmond will start the tour in Bristol in March 2012.

Jimmy Osmond told BBC Breakfast that it will be the last time the four brothers will tour together but he will continue performing.

