Matthew Bourne's contemporary remake of The Nutcracker is returning to Sadler's Wells Theatre to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The choreographer says he has built his career in ballet by approaching well loved stories and giving them a contemporary feel.

He told BBC Breakfast his version of The Nutcracker has a "Hollywood feel" with similarities from The Wizard of OZ story.

He says all of his ballets are influenced by his "early loves" - film and theatre.