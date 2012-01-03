Skrillex
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Skrillex at his downtown LA hangout

LA-born Sonny Moore, aka Skrillex, has placed fourth in the BBC's Sound of 2012 list, which aims to highlight the most promising new music for the year ahead.

The DJ and producer performed over 300 shows in 2011, adjusting his playlist to cater for US and UK audiences.

BBC News caught up with him at him at "the compound", his hangout in downtown LA.

  • 03 Jan 2012