Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Skrillex at his downtown LA hangout
LA-born Sonny Moore, aka Skrillex, has placed fourth in the BBC's Sound of 2012 list, which aims to highlight the most promising new music for the year ahead.
The DJ and producer performed over 300 shows in 2011, adjusting his playlist to cater for US and UK audiences.
BBC News caught up with him at him at "the compound", his hangout in downtown LA.
-
03 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window