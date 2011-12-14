Video

The BBC director general, Mark Thompson, and chairman of the BBC Trust, Chris Patten, have defended Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson for saying striking public sector workers should be shot.

When questioned by MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on Tuesday, Mr Thompson said he "didn't intend to sack" the presenter.

Chris Patten added: "If frankly we sacked everybody who said anything stupid, there'd be quite a lot of people who have said things which I find offensive from a different political point of view."

Clarkson apologises after "shoot strikers" comment