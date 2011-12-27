How to move a ballet

Birmingham Royal Ballet's production of The Nutcracker is moving from its usual home to London's O2 for the festive season.

But with scenery, lighting, costumes, physio equipment, make-up and shoes all having to make the journey down to the capital, it is a painstaking operation.

Ten trailers were packed up by the backstage crew ahead of the move.

Birmingham Royal Ballet's principal dancer Robert Parker and technical director Paul Grace spoke to BBC News about the exciting challenge of taking the classic Christmas ballet on the road.

Produced by the BBC's Claudia Redmond and John Galliver