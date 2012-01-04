A scene from The Lady
Michelle Yeoh's film tribute to Suu Kyi

Michelle Yeoh has taken on the role of Burmese Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi in The Lady.

The actress said she studied the pro-democracy leader for four years in preparation for the part.

Shaimaa Khalil reports.

Film clips courtesy Europa Corp.

  • 04 Jan 2012