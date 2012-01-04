Media player
Michelle Yeoh's film tribute to Suu Kyi
Michelle Yeoh has taken on the role of Burmese Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi in The Lady.
The actress said she studied the pro-democracy leader for four years in preparation for the part.
Shaimaa Khalil reports.
Film clips courtesy Europa Corp.
04 Jan 2012
These are external links and will open in a new window