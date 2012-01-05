Streep as Thatcher in The Iron Lady
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Blue carpet for Iron Lady premiere in London

Actress Meryl Streep has been widely praised for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady, which premiered in London on Wednesday.

But there has already been some controversy surrounding the film, as Lizo Mzimba reports.

Film clips courtesy Pathe.

  • 05 Jan 2012
Go to next video: Film preview 2012