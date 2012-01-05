Media player
Blue carpet for Iron Lady premiere in London
Actress Meryl Streep has been widely praised for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady, which premiered in London on Wednesday.
But there has already been some controversy surrounding the film, as Lizo Mzimba reports.
Film clips courtesy Pathe.
05 Jan 2012
