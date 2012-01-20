Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the Author: Carol Ann Duffy
In a series of special Meet the Author interviews, Nick Higham meets the winners of this year's Costa Book Awards.
One of the winners of the five individual awards for fiction, first novel, biography, poetry and children's book will be named overall Costa Book of the Year on 24 January.
Tonight's interview is with the poet Carol Ann Duffy.
-
20 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window