Nigerian art at Tiwani Contemporary
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Contemporary African art gallery opens in London

A new gallery dedicated to contemporary African art in all its forms has opened in London.

Tiwani Contemporary's first exhibition features the work of five prominent Nigerian artists.

BBC Africa's Mary Morgan reports.

  • 28 Jan 2012
Go to next video: Angelique Kidjo on her 'struggle'