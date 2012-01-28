Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Contemporary African art gallery opens in London
A new gallery dedicated to contemporary African art in all its forms has opened in London.
Tiwani Contemporary's first exhibition features the work of five prominent Nigerian artists.
BBC Africa's Mary Morgan reports.
-
28 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-16769558/contemporary-african-art-gallery-opens-in-londonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window