'Ham?' Pork lunch angers Miss Piggy
Miss Piggy is a busy global star, but she took time out from her hectic schedule to have a chat with BBC Breakfast's Bill Turnbull about her latest film, The Muppets.
All seemed to be going well as the pair discussed romance and relationships, before the interview took a sinister turn when Miss Piggy discovered what was on offer for lunch.
09 Feb 2012
