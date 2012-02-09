Miss Piggy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Ham?' Pork lunch angers Miss Piggy

Miss Piggy is a busy global star, but she took time out from her hectic schedule to have a chat with BBC Breakfast's Bill Turnbull about her latest film, The Muppets.

All seemed to be going well as the pair discussed romance and relationships, before the interview took a sinister turn when Miss Piggy discovered what was on offer for lunch.

  • 09 Feb 2012
Go to next video: Kermit the Frog upstages Depp