Violinist Joshua Bell has been appointed the Director of Music at the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

He is the first person to hold the title since Sir Neville Marriner who founded the Orchestra in 1958.

Joshua came to international prominence at the age of 14 when he made his orchestral debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra at Carnegie Hall. Since then he has become one of the world's most popular violinists.

He grew up with classical music and told BBC's Breakfast he could not imagine life without it.