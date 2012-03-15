Media player
Unhasu Orchestra plays with Radio France Philharmonic
North Korean and French orchestras have performed together in a concert in Paris, led by renowned South Korean conductor Chung Myung-Whun.
He told the audience at the Salle Pleyel music hall that the concert, featuring the Unhasu orchestra and the Radio France Philharmonic, showed that "music is bigger than borders".
He dedicated an encore, of Korean song Arirang, to his North Korean mother.
Tensions between North Korea and the West have been high over the years.
15 Mar 2012
