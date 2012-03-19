Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russian grannies eye Eurovision glory
A group of grannies from a remote village in the Ural mountains are Russia's surprise entry for the next Eurovision contest in May.
The oldest of them is 76, which makes her the most senior Eurovision contestant ever.
The BBC's Steve Rosenberg attended a rehearsal at their local culture club to find out more.
-
19 Mar 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window