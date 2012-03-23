Mozart manuscript
Newly discovered Mozart work played for the first time

The first performance of a newly discovered piano work thought to be by the young Mozart, has been given in his birthplace, the Austrian city of Salzburg.

The piece was discovered by an academic tucked away in an old music book, and is clearly attributed to the 13-year-old composer.

The performance at Mozart's residence was played by Florian Birsakon on Mozart's original piano.

